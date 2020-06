Ireland batsman Paul Stirling explains that leaving the Middlesex county cricket club to become contracted with Ireland and play for North Down was "the biggest decision of his career".

Stirling, who has been named as the new vice-captain to Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie, also hopes to take in some 'white ball cricket' around the globe as part of the new career path he finds himself in.

Stirling believes he has yet to fulful his full potential.