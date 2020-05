Ireland produce another World Cup giant-killing display by humbling West Indies in the 2015 tournament in New Zealand.

Chasing a formidable target of 305 for victory in Nelson, Ireland won by four wickets to add the Windies to England and Pakistan as notable scalps taken at World Cups.

Out of only five successful World Cup chases of 300 runs or more, Ireland have now provided three.

Courtesy of the ICC archive, these are the highlights of another famous Irish success.