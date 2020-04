Relive the moment when India's Yuvraj Singh became the first player in Twenty20 history to hit six sixes in an over, against England in the 2007 World T20.

Yuvraj's devastating barrage against Stuart Broad helped him score the quickest half-century in cricket history - in just 12 balls.

