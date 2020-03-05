Highlights: Lanning leads Australia to T20 World Cup final

Australia's captain Meg Lanning top scores with 49 as they beat South Africa in a rain-affected Women's T20 World Cup semi-final.

The defending champions won by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to set up a final against India.

MATCH REPORT: Australia into final after beating South Africa

WATCH MORE: Knight calls for rule change after England's T20 World Cup elimination

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

