Rain ruins England's bid for place in T20 World Cup final

England are knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup as their semi-final against India is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

India progress to Sunday's final after finishing top of Group A while England, who were second in Group B, are out.

WATCH MORE: Why worry about rain ruining the cricket when you can dance?

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.