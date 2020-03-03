Why worry about rain ruining the cricket when you can dance?

Thailand's players keep themselves and the crowd entertained during and after their Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was interrupted by rain.

Thailand, making their debut at a global event, impressed in posting 150-3, their highest total in Twenty20s, before the match was abandoned.

WATCH MORE: Australia knock out New Zealand to reach semi-finals

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Top Stories

Arsenal celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Daniel Sturridge
  • From the section Football
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Paul Azinger (left) and Tommy Fleetwood (right)
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments
Salmon van Huyssteen
Pulev v Joshua
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments