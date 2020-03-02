Bates takes superb running catch to remove Australia's Mooney

New Zealand's Suzie Bates takes a "superb" catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney for 60 in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Melbourne, Australia.

FOLLOW LIVE: Australia v New Zealand - live text with in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Ecclestone & Sciver shine as England reach semi-finals

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.