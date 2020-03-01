Highlights: Ecclestone & Sciver shine as England reach semi-finals

Natalie Sciver once again stars with the bat, making 57 from 56 balls before spinner Sophie Ecclestone takes 3-7 as England beat West Indies by 46 runs to confirm their place in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

