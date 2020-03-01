England lose early wicket as Beaumont goes for a duck

Tammy Beaumont is promoted to the top of the order but is trapped lbw by Shakera Selman in the first over as England lose an early wicket against West Indies in Sydney at the Women's T20 World Cup.

