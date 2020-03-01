'One-handed and it stuck' - Campbelle is caught and bowled by Villiers

England spinner Mady Villiers takes a "one-handed screamer" to dismiss West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle caught and bowled, and reduce the Windies to 42-3 at the Women's T20 World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v West Indies - in-play clips, live text & radio

WATCH MORE: 'That's a ripper' - Brilliant Selman catch ends Wyatt's innings

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.