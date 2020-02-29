Highlights: Bowlers on top as NZ prevent Bangladesh shock

  • From the section Cricket

Bangladesh have a chance of a famous victory by bowling New Zealand out for 91, but some dreadful run-outs and inspired Kiwi bowling by Hayley Jensen ensure a 17-run win in a low-scoring thriller at the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

FOLLOW LIVE: Sri Lanka bat first against India after NZ edge out Bangladesh

WATCH MORE: 'A phenomenal piece of fielding' - Bangladesh's Pinky takes 'superb' catch

MATCH REPORT:New Zealand edge Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Top Stories

India celebrate a wicket
Norwich celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gianni Infantino
  • From the section Football
Laura Kenny
  • From the section Cycling
Kevin Magnussen
  • From the section Formula 1
Heather Watson
  • From the section Tennis