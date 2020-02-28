Lee's 59-ball century powers South Africa past Thailand

Lizelle Lee stars, scoring 101 off just 59 balls, as South Africa comprehensively beat Thailand by 113 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra, Australia.

MATCH REPORT: Lizelle Lee century helps South Africa rout Thailand

Relive Friday's games with in-play highlights and live text commentary.

