'The more I see it the better it gets' - Sciver 'brilliantly' stumped

Nat Sciver is "brilliantly" stumped by Sidra Nawaz during England's Women's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan in Canberra, Australia.

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.