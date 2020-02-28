'Wonderful from the Teen Wolverine!' - Woolvaardt takes 'brilliant catch'

South Africa's Laura Woolvaardt - known to her team-mates as the 'Teen Wolverine' - takes an "absolutely wonderful catch" to dismiss Thailand's Sornnarin Tippoch in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra, Australia.

