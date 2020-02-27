Highlights: Healy & Mooney see Australia to big win over Bangladesh

Half-centuries from openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney see Australia to an impressive 86-run win over Bangladesh in their Women's T20 World Cup tie - with a little help from some abysmal Bangladeshi fielding.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.