Highlights: Healy & Mooney see Australia to big win over Bangladesh

Half-centuries from openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney see Australia to an impressive 86-run win over Bangladesh in their Women's T20 World Cup tie - with a little help from some abysmal Bangladeshi fielding.

MATCH REPORT: Australia cruise to victory over Bangladesh

CATCH UP: Australia v Bangladesh - in-play clips, radio & text



Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

