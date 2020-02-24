Highlights: Haynes & Lanning steer Australia to victory

A stand of 95 between Rachael Haynes (60) and captain Meg Lanning (41 not out) steers defending champions Australia to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Women's T20 World Cup.

