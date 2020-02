England lose captain Heather Knight to a brilliant running catch from South Africa's Shabnim Ismail in their T20 World Cup match in Perth.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.