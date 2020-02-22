Thailand lose their first wicket on T20 World Cup debut

Thailand opener Nattaya Boochatham is caught by West Indies' Deandra Dottin off the bowling of Chinelle Henry at the T20 World Cup in Perth - Thailand's first appearance in a major ICC global tournament.

FOLLOW LIVE: West Indies v Thailand - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.