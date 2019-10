Cricket has eight brand new teams based in seven UK cities - BBC Sport tested the players on how well they know their cities.

The Hundred is a new 100-ball competition to be played for the first time next summer. On Sunday, a player draft will take place to finalise the eight squads.

The Hundred draft will be streamed live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and complemented by a live text commentary on 20 October from 18:00 BST.

WATCH MORE: What is The Hundred?