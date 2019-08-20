'I'd love to bowl at the other end' - Anderson on Archer

  • From the section Cricket

England's all-time top Test wicket-taker James Anderson has praised Jofra Archer's "calm and collected temperament" after the pace bowler's Test debut, saying he'd "love to bowl at the other end to him".

Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tailenders podcast that he had never seen a player have "such an impact on international cricket in the first three months of their career".

Anderson faces a race to be fit for the fourth Ashes Test after a calf injury in the series opener. England have named an unchanged squad for the third Test, which begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Click here to listen to Tailenders: Archer, Ashes and The 'Ackney Empire

Top videos

Top Stories

Steve Smith
  • From the section Cricket
Mark Robinson
Paul Pogba
  • From the section Football
Aston Villa under-23s coach Kevin MacDonald
  • From the section Football
Mako Vunipola
Squirrel at MLB game
Video
  • From the section Baseball