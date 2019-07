After England's dramatic World Cup win, the T20 Blast returns to county cricket from Thursday.

Sussex Sharks captain Luke Wright hopes his squad will be inspired by team-mate Jofra Archer's heroics in the final and also go one better after being runners-up last season.

Sussex, winners in 2009, start their campaign with a south coast derby against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl on Friday and Wright believes it will be another exciting season in the competition.