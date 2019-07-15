England captain Eoin Morgan said his team drew strength from its "diverse backgrounds and cultures" and its ability to keep a sense of humour under stress.

Asked whether he had brought England "the luck of the Irish", Morgan said the team had also "had Allah with us" in their thrilling World Cup final victory over New Zealand at Lord's. The game went to a super over after both sides scored 241 from 50 overs.

"I spoke to Adil Rashid. He said 'Allah was definitely with us' and I said 'we had the rub of the green'," added Morgan.