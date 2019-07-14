Homepage
Sport
Cricket
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Video
Averages
England
All Teams
Counties
Women's Cricket
Listen: England v New Zealand
14 Jul 2019
14 Jul 2019
From the section
Cricket
Listen to the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.
Top Stories
England beat New Zealand in all-time classic World Cup final - clips, radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
England men win first Cricket World Cup
19:05
Coverage starts in 16 minutes
From the section
Cricket
Video
Watch the moment England won the World Cup
7m
7 minutes ago
From the section
Cricket
Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic
8m
8 minutes ago
From the section
Tennis
Djokovic beats Federer in final-set tie-break to win fifth Wimbledon title - TV, radio & text
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Tennis
Hamilton wins record sixth British GP
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
