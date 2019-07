The BBC’s cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew has taken over tube announcements for the Cricket World Cup final.

The messages will be played out to fans at St John's Wood, which is five minutes’ walk from Lord's.

The announcements include basic travel tips, and some more specific advice for cricket fans.

Coverage of the final on BBC Radio 5 Live will begin from 07:00 on Sunday, with Jonathan Agnew and the TMS team offering uninterrupted commentary from 09.50.

Click here to listen.