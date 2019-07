MS Dhoni is run out by Martin Guptill in what could be his final international match for India in the Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Dhoni is expected to announce his retirement from international cricket following India's World Cup exit.

FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup semi-final: India v New Zealand - in-play clips, radio & live text

WATCH MORE: 'Miraculous catch!' Karthik caught by Neesham

Available to UK users only.