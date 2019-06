Bollywood star and India fan Ranveer Singh celebrates as Kuldeep Yadav claims the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam in the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

The actor is set to play former captain Kapil Dev in a film about his life and India's famous 1983 World Cup triumph.

FOLLOW: India v Pakistan - in-play clips, radio & live text

WATCH MORE: 'He's livid with himself' - Rohit gifts his wicket to Pakistan

Available to UK users only.