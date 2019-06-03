Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Cricket
Live Scores
Results
Fixtures
Tables
Video
Averages
England
All Teams
Counties
Women's Cricket
England v Pakistan
3 Jun 2019
3 Jun 2019
From the section
Cricket
England v Pakistan
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Pakistan clinch thrilling win over England - highlights & analysis
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Murray to return in doubles at Queen's
17:36
Coverage starts in 1 minute
From the section
Tennis
Comments
Semenya cleared to compete by Swiss court
56m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Athletics
Liverpool to play in Qatar in December
22m
22 minutes ago
From the section
Football
'Everything is possible' - Fallout from Joshua defeat
10h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
Video
Dropped, century, out - Root's rollercoaster innings
23m
24 minutes ago
From the section
Cricket