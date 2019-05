England's Tom Curran sees a six retrieved from behind the sightscreen by a spectator during the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan at Headingley.

WATCH MORE: 'That's gone miles' - Morgan breaks roof tile with huge six

WATCH MORE: Spectator takes 'lovely' catch from Morgan six

FOLLOW LIVE:England v Pakistan - fifth ODI - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.