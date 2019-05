Greg James reads out an amazing email from Tailenders listener George, on the latest episode of the podcast.

George had managed to track down Rifshaz, who appeared on the podcast a few months ago. Rifshaz was working in the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, one of the places targeted in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people.

George said in his email that Rifshaz had shown “immense courage”.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Tailenders on BBC Sounds.