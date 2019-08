Wicketkeeper Mary Waldron says the awarding of six part-time professional contract to six Ireland players is a "huge step" for Irish women's sport.

"To have this opportunity is huge. I can only say a huge thank you to all the girls and women who have gone before us," said Waldron.

"We got up for the gym at half six this morning but some of them did that for 20 years and didn't get a cent."