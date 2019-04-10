Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says preparations are underway ahead of the ECB's controversial new 100-ball tournament.

Cardiff will be the base for one of the eight teams for 'The Hundred', the new city-based competition starting in 2020.

Morris says he has been chatting with Gloucestershire and Somerset over the franchise which will be based in Cardiff when the competition starts in 2020.

Morris says the name of the new side, playing squad and coaching staff will be confirmed later this year.