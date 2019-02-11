Michael Vaughan says England’s performances in the first two Tests again the West Indies would have “hurt” captain Joe Root.

England were beaten convincingly in Barbados and Antigua to lose the series, but now look on course to secure victory in the third Test in St Lucia.

Former England captain Vaughan told the Cricket Social that England were “unprofessional” in the first two Tests and “not prepared” for the speed of West Indian bowling.

