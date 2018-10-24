Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary

  • From the section Cricket

Listen to Henry Blofeld's iconic commentary from England's 1981 third Ashes Test win.

The legendary Test Match Special commentator will retire in September after 45 years with the programme.

This clip is originally from Test Match Special.

WATCH MORE: 'Try and go when you leave people with happy memories' - Blofeld on the 'difficult' and 'sad' decision to leave TMS

WATCH MORE:Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments

READ MORE: Henry Blofeld calls time on Test Match Special career

Top videos

Top Stories

Match of the Day 2019 logo
Video
Bob Willis portrait
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Liverpool players celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Anthony Joshua
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Tom Dean and Luke Greenbank split pic
  • From the section Swimming
Scott Brown
  • From the section Football