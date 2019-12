Former England captain Michael Vaughan looks at the Mohali pitch on which England will play the third Test against hosts India on Saturday.

England trail the five-match series 1-0 and the Test Match Special summariser believes winning the toss and batting first could be crucial to the game's outcome.

Test Match Special will offer live commentary of the third Test between India and England on Radio 5 live sports extra, beginning on Saturday at 0345 GMT.