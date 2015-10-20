Tendulkar: Sehwag a 'true champion'

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar describes retiring India opener Virender Sehwag as a "true champion" and an "absolute joy" to play alongside.

Sehwag - who announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League on his 37th birthday - played 104 Tests, 251 one-day and 19 Twenty20 internationals, winning the World Cup with India in 2011.

He scored 8,586 Test runs at an average of 49.34 and is the only Indian to score an international triple century. He also scored 8,273 ODI runs at 35.05.

You can hear the full interview with Sachin Tendulkar on Stumped on the BBC World Service on 31 October 2015.