Watch footage of former England cricket captain Brian Close facing one of the toughest innings of his Test career.

Close, who also captained Somerset and his native Yorkshire, has died aged 84.

Known for his brave batting, he took several blows to the body attempting to withstand some vicious fast bowling from Michael Holding during England's 425-run defeat to the West Indies at Old Trafford in 1976.

Close captained his country seven times in 22 Tests and scored 887 runs with an average of 25.34. He also led Yorkshire to four County Championship titles.

Available to UK users only.