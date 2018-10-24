Swann eager to 'out-Shine' Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Former England spinner Graeme Swann tells BBC East Midlands Today that ex-Nottinghamshire team-mate Alex Hales is a long way from matching him in a new playing cards game by cricket charity Chance To Shine.

Swann, who took 255 Test wickets, visited Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield to promote Switch Hits - a Top Trumps-style game which features top English cricketers from the past 10 years.

Three-time Ashes winner Swann says the game is an ideal way to help children get to know their heroes and boost interest in the sport before this summer's Ashes.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool players
  • From the section Football
Lys Mousset
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
FA Cup
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Fury and Strowman
  • From the section Boxing
Dan Biggar
Virgil van Dijk