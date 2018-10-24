Former England spinner Graeme Swann tells BBC East Midlands Today that ex-Nottinghamshire team-mate Alex Hales is a long way from matching him in a new playing cards game by cricket charity Chance To Shine.

Swann, who took 255 Test wickets, visited Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield to promote Switch Hits - a Top Trumps-style game which features top English cricketers from the past 10 years.

Three-time Ashes winner Swann says the game is an ideal way to help children get to know their heroes and boost interest in the sport before this summer's Ashes.