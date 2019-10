Kevin Pietersen's omission from the England cricket team is "a farce", according to his friend, the former newspaper editor Piers Morgan.

Pietersen has been told by new director of cricket Andrew Strauss he is not required because of "a massive trust issue" with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Morgan believes trust should not matter, saying that the players are "not here to sing love songs to each other, they are here to win back the Ashes".