Benaud bowls Australia to victory

With the series level at 1-1 after three Tests, the fourth Test at Old Trafford was always going to be keenly contested. But on the morning of the final day it looked like England were very much in the driving seat, with Australia nine wickets down and only 162 ahead.

Australia's last-wicket pairing of Alan Davison and Graham McKenzie combined to add a further 98 runs though, and despite a bright 76 from Ted Dexter, England were no match for Richie Benaud's leg-spin.

Benaud finished with figures of 6-70, steering his side to a 54-run victory and making sure the Ashes remained in Australia's possession.

Commentators: Bob Richardson, Rex Alston, Brian Johnston.

Read more about Benaud's feats in the fourth Test of the 1961 Ashes