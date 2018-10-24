World Cup win for Hughes - Clarke

Watch departing Australia captain Michael Clarke dedicate his side's "special" World Cup final win over New Zealand to former team-mate Phillip Hughes.

Clarke top scored for Australia with 74 runs in his farewell ODI appearance and says he will continue to wear a black armband in memory of Hughes, who died at the age of 25 after being struck on the neck by a bouncer in Sydney in November, for the remainder of his Test career.

Clarke's opposite number Brendon McCullum adds that the best team won on the night in Melbourne.

