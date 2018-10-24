BBC Sport looks back at the career of Australia batsman Phillip Hughes who has died, aged 25, after being struck on the top of the neck by a short-pitched ball during a match.

The left-handed opening batsman, who played 26 Tests, 25 one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international for his country, made his international debut at the age of 20 against South Africa in 2009.

He also played county cricket for Middlesex, Hampshire and Worcestershire and shared in a then world record 10th-wicket partnership of 163 with Ashton Agar against England in the 2013 Ashes series.