A cricket fan wins 5,000 New Zealand dollars (£2,466) for making a spectacular one-handed catch.

Andrew McCulloch is watching the Otago Volts play the Wellington Firebirds in a domestic Twenty20 match in Hamilton when Volts batsman Michael Bracewell launches one over the ropes.

McCulloch, who is coincidentally the partner of Bracewell's sister, says he will spend his winnings on paying off debts.

