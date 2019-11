Lord's hosts a special match on Sunday as the famous north London cricket ground celebrates its 200th anniversary.

A Marylebone Cricket Club side including West Indies legend Brian Lara takes on Hertfordshire in a repeat of the first match staged at the ground on 22 June 1814.

BBC London's Chris Slegg speaks to MCC museum curator Adam Chadwick, MCC chief executive Derek Brewer and Lara about the match.