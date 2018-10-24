Listen back to BBC WM's commentary of the moment Brian Lara reached a world record 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston on 6 June 1994.

It came less than two months after the prolific Lara had made his then-world record Test score of 375 for the West Indies against England in Antigua.

Lara was bowled by an Anderson Cummins no-ball and dropped by Durham wicketkeeper Chris Scott before he had reached 20.

But Clive Eakin, still commentating for the BBC on the Bears 20 years later, was there to record the moment when Lara went past 500.