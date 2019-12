Andrew Flintoff takes an amazing caught and bowled wicket for St Annes in the Northern Premier League Division One.

Marking his return to cricket five years after retiring, Flintoff looked in impressive form, taking 3-26 ahead of a possible call-up for Lancashire later this week.

The former England captain went to make two runs off three balls with the bat as his side beat Penrith by two wickets.

Footage courtesy of Simon Pendrigh.