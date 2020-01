BBC Test Match Special summariser Geoffrey Boycott fears England are going to get "annihilated" in the current Ashes series because their mind-set is wrong.

Australia secured a 2-0 lead in the series after taking the last four wickets in under an hour on the final day of the second Test in Adelaide.

England lost by 218 runs and Boycott laments their poor batting performance and cannot see England improving ahead of the third Test in Perth on Friday.