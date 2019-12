Sachin Tendulkar says he "never thought the reaction would be like this" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from cricket.

The 40-year old Indian reveals he is retiring due to his "body complaining" about the rigours of international cricket and feels that it is time for him "to relax a bit".

Known as the 'little master', Tendulkar's final Test against the West Indies came 24 years and one day after his Test debut.