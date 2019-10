Listen to BBC London 94.9 commentary of the moment Surrey batsman Dominic Sibley became the youngest double-centurion in the history of the County Championship.

Sibley achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 21 days in the match against Yorkshire at the Oval on the same day he earlier became the county's youngest centurion.

The Whitgift School pupil is now the second-youngest player to score a first-class century in England after the legendary WG Grace.