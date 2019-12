Former Ireland paceman Boyd Rankin says his inclusion in England's Ashes squad to tour Australia this winter vindicates all his hard work in recent years.

The Warwickshire bowler says that he always was determined to push himself "to the highest possible level".

"I am 29 (now) but I still feel quite young. I feel like I'm 24 or 24," Rankin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Pat Murphy.