Warner return boosts Australia - Rogers

Opener Chris Rogers welcomes the return of batsman David Warner for the third Ashes Test - even though it puts his own position under threat.

Warner, who missed the first two Tests after being suspended for punching English batsman Joe Root in a bar, could be recalled to the side after making 193 for Australia A in South Africa.

Rogers, who has made 89 runs in four innings in this series, describes Warner as a "destructive player" who can give Australia a much-needed boost for the third Test at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

